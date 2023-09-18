News
Six billion dollars transferred to Qatar banks for US-Iran prisoner swap
World News
2023-09-18 | 06:22
Six billion dollars transferred to Qatar banks for US-Iran prisoner swap
Qatar informed Tehran and Washington on Monday that six billion dollars from Iran's frozen assets in South Korea have been transferred to banking accounts in the Gulf state as part of a US-Iranian agreement involving a prisoner exchange mediated by Doha.
An informed source in Doha told Agence France-Presse, "Qatar has informed Iranian and American officials that the six-billion-dollar amount has been transferred from Switzerland to banking accounts in Qatar."
AFP
World News
Middle East News
Qatar
Tehran
Washington
Iran
South Korea
US
Prisoner
Doha
