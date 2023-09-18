Stabbing incident leaves three injured at a university in Australia

Three individuals were injured in a stabbing incident inside a university campus in Australia on Monday afternoon, according to the police.



Two female students, both 20 years old, were transported to the hospital, with one in a serious condition and the other stable, after the attack that occurred around 14:45 (04:45 GMT) at the Australian National University in Canberra.



The Australian Capital Territory Police stated that the attack also targeted a 34-year-old man who suffered minor injuries that did not require hospitalization.



A 24-year-old man has been detained but has not yet been charged.



The police explained that the detainee is likely not a student at the university, and a specific motive for the incident has not been determined.



