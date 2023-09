Azerbaijan announced on Tuesday that it has launched "counter-terrorism operations" targeting Armenian forces in the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region, where a journalist from the Agence France-Presse (AFP) reported hearing explosions in the capital, Stepanakert.



The Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense stated in a press release, "Counter-terrorism operations have begun in the region," adding that "high-precision weapons are being used on the front lines and in depth" as part of these operations.



AFP