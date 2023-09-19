Biden calls on UN to stop Russia's 'blatant aggression' in Ukraine

World News
2023-09-19 | 08:16
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Biden calls on UN to stop Russia&#39;s &#39;blatant aggression&#39; in Ukraine
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Biden calls on UN to stop Russia's 'blatant aggression' in Ukraine

US President Joe Biden planned to urge the United Nations on Tuesday to halt the "blatant aggression" by Russia in Ukraine.

He also warned that the sovereignty of all nations may be at risk, according to excerpts from his speech to the international organization released by the White House.
 

World News

Biden

US

LBCI Next
European Council president calls on Baku for 'immediate' halt to its military operation in Nagorno-Karabakh
Five Americans released by Iran arrive in the United States
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2023-09-13

Trump accusations at center of Biden impeachment inquiry

LBCI
World News
2023-09-06

Biden takes part in G20 summit and absence of Russian and Chinese counterparts

LBCI
World News
2023-09-05

White House: US First Lady Jill Biden infected with COVID-19

LBCI
World News
2023-09-03

US Biden surveys storm damage in Florida

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
11:54

Russian Defense Minister visits Iran

LBCI
World News
10:36

France calls for urgent UN meeting, US plans holding talks on Karabakh

LBCI
World News
10:25

Six killed in Russian strikes targeting several sites in Ukraine

LBCI
World News
09:09

Armenia says Azerbaijan launched 'ground operation' in Nagorno-Karabakh

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-05-01

Changes to VAT Calculation: What You Need to Know

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-07

Call for action: UN Secretary-General issues global climate warning ahead of UAE Climate Summit

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:05

Scare dollar: Acting BDL Governor Mansouri worries as political crisis deepens

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-18

Lebanon's presidential elections: International diplomatic moves in progress

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Press Highlights
01:05

Scare dollar: Acting BDL Governor Mansouri worries as political crisis deepens

LBCI
Press Highlights
04:29

Presidential speculations unveiled: General Aoun prioritizes the army, security, and Lebanon's future

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:13

Lebanon's fuel prices on the rise again

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:00

US diplomatic efforts in Lebanon: Prioritizing presidential elections amidst challenges

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:45

PM Mikati sounds alarm over two million in extreme poverty, seeks international aid to solve the presidential vacuum

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:42

LBCI sources confirm high-level meeting of Quintet Committee on Lebanese Presidential file at France's UN Mission

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:15

Lebanon's Lost Golden Era: From Economic Powerhouse to Current Challenges

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:34

Qatari Ambassador confirms solidarity with Lebanon in meeting with Army Commander

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More