Armenia accuses Azerbaijan of "ethnic cleansing" in Nagorno-Karabakh

On Thursday, Armenia accused Azerbaijan before the United Nations Human Rights Council of committing "ethnic cleansing" and "crimes against humanity" in Nagorno-Karabakh following the military operation launched by Baku's forces, which concluded with the surrender of Armenian separatists in the region.



Armenia's ambassador, Andranik Hovhannisian, stated that his country had previously warned of "ethnic cleansing looming on the horizon" in Nagorno-Karabakh, emphasizing that it is happening now. He added, "This is not just a conflict, but a crime against humanity that must be addressed as such."





AFP