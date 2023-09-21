Kremlin: Putin urges the President of Azerbaijan to respect the rights of the Armenians of Karabakh

Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke with his Azerbaijani counterpart, Ilham Aliyev, on Thursday, urging respect for the security of the Armenian population in Nagorno-Karabakh following the Azerbaijani military's swift victory in the separatist region.



The Kremlin released a statement highlighting that "Vladimir Putin stressed the importance of respecting the rights and security of the Armenian people in Karabakh." This statement came after a telephone call between the two presidents.





AFP