'Hungry and afraid' displaced individuals fill streets of Nagorno-Karabakh's capital

World News
2023-09-21 | 10:10
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
&#39;Hungry and afraid&#39; displaced individuals fill streets of Nagorno-Karabakh&#39;s capital
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
'Hungry and afraid' displaced individuals fill streets of Nagorno-Karabakh's capital

A local official in Nagorno-Karabakh announced on Thursday that the streets of the region's capital, Stepanakert, are "filled with hungry and fearful displaced people." This comes after the surrender of this predominantly Armenian separatist region to Azerbaijan following 24 hours of fighting. 

Gegham Stepanyan, head of the separatist human rights body, stated on the X platform, "People are desperately looking for each other, calling the HRD office to find out at least some news about their relatives." 

AFP
 

World News

Nagorno-Karabakh

Stepanakert

Armenia

Azerbaijan

LBCI Next
Bashar al-Assad in China seeking support for reconstruction of his country
Guterres: The Climate Crisis Has Opened the Gates of Hell
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
05:03

Armenia accuses Azerbaijan of "ethnic cleansing" in Nagorno-Karabakh

LBCI
World News
2023-09-19

Armenia says Azerbaijan launched 'ground operation' in Nagorno-Karabakh

LBCI
World News
2023-07-11

Azerbaijan suspends transport movement between Armenia and Nagorno-Karabakh

LBCI
World News
06:24

Kremlin: Putin urges the President of Azerbaijan to respect the rights of the Armenians of Karabakh

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
12:07

King Charles III calls for new climate agreement with France

LBCI
World News
09:40

Britain charges five Bulgarians with spying for Russia

LBCI
World News
08:55

Theft of potentially radioactive metal materials from Fukushima in Japan

LBCI
World News
06:24

Kremlin: Putin urges the President of Azerbaijan to respect the rights of the Armenians of Karabakh

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:45

Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030: NEOM project and sports investments fuel economic growth

LBCI
Lebanon News
18:20

Reuters: Shots fired at US embassy in Lebanon, no injuries -embassy spokesperson

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:26

Unmasking the smuggler's gambit: Lebanese-Syrian border chronicles

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:16

From Block 9 to solar panels: Lebanon's diverse energy landscape takes center stage

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
03:14

US Embassy in Lebanon targeted: LBCI sources confirm 15 shots fired at main entrance

LBCI
Lebanon News
18:20

Reuters: Shots fired at US embassy in Lebanon, no injuries -embassy spokesperson

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:18

PM Mikati to LBCI: None of the international officials have approached me with the name of General Joseph Aoun as a presidential candidate

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:41

Lebanese Army thwarts attempted illegal border crossings by nearly 1,000 Syrians

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:41

Qatari envoy's 'secret' talks in Lebanon: A new presidential path?

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:50

Lebanon's PM calls for action at UNGA amidst unprecedented challenges: From presidential vacuum to refugee crisis

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:21

Shots fired outside US Embassy, no injuries reported

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:07

Security breach: Investigation underway following shots fired outside US embassy in Awkar

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More