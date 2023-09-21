News
'Hungry and afraid' displaced individuals fill streets of Nagorno-Karabakh's capital
World News
2023-09-21 | 10:10
High views
Share
Share
0
min
'Hungry and afraid' displaced individuals fill streets of Nagorno-Karabakh's capital
A local official in Nagorno-Karabakh announced on Thursday that the streets of the region's capital, Stepanakert, are "filled with hungry and fearful displaced people." This comes after the surrender of this predominantly Armenian separatist region to Azerbaijan following 24 hours of fighting.
Gegham Stepanyan, head of the separatist human rights body, stated on the X platform, "People are desperately looking for each other, calling the HRD office to find out at least some news about their relatives."
AFP
World News
Nagorno-Karabakh
Stepanakert
Armenia
Azerbaijan
