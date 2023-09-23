Mexican president will meet US Biden in Washington

World News
2023-09-23 | 05:00
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Mexican president will meet US Biden in Washington
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Mexican president will meet US Biden in Washington

Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador intends to "seek assistance" from his American counterpart Joe Biden during an upcoming meeting in Washington dedicated to addressing the migration crisis in his country.

This was announced by the Mexican Foreign Minister at the United Nations on Friday.
 

World News

US

Mexico

Haiti PM calls on UN to take ‘quick action’ to save his country from gangs
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2023-08-03

15 killed in bus crash in Mexico

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-07-08

Mexico accuses Chinese company "Shein" of using Mexican fabrics

LBCI
World News
2023-07-06

29 killed in bus crash in a canyon in southern Mexico

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:58

Collaborative Efforts Discussed Between Mansouri and Economic Bodies

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
04:06

Haiti PM calls on UN to take ‘quick action’ to save his country from gangs

LBCI
World News
03:19

King Charles III concludes his France state visit

LBCI
World News
02:55

Berlin considers establishing border checkpoints to contain illegal immigration

LBCI
World News
02:14

Blinken calls on India to cooperate on Canada killing investigation

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-13

Beirut Municipality, AUB working on "Mar Mikhael Piazza" green square to promote pedestrian-friendly city

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-09-22

MP Gemayel confirms his support for constructing the Kleiat Airport

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-21

Syrian President Assad visits China: A diplomatic endeavor amid global isolation

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-09-05

Fuel prices slightly decrease

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Variety and Tech
09:51

George Hobeika shines again with Beyoncé's stunning dress

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:00

Amos Hochstein's return to Lebanon: Can he replicate his maritime success on land?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:59

Generator pollution crisis: Lebanese Environment Ministry takes action

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:41

The shooting at the US embassy in Awkar: A targeted message?

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:46

Qatar's emerging role: Paving the way for the Army Commander

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:18

Lebanon's dilemma: Balancing refugee aid and national identity

LBCI
World News
12:32

UAE, Saudi Arabia work together for better future for the region: Mohamed Bin Zayed

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:25

UNIFIL Takes Action to Calm Tensions Amidst Israeli-Lebanese Border Exchange

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More