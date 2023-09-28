Azerbaijan places former separatist leader of Karabakh under pretrial detention

An Azerbaijani court on Thursday ordered the former separatist leader, Ruben Vardanyan, to be placed under pretrial detention after accusing him of financing terrorism and committing other crimes.



A court in Baku ruled for the detention of Vardanyan, a businessman who led the separatist government in the region from November 2022 until February this year, and placed him in pretrial detention for four months, according to Azerbaijan's State Security Service.



AFP