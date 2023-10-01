At least six dead after nightclub fire in southeastern Spain

2023-10-01 | 05:19
At least six dead after nightclub fire in southeastern Spain
At least six dead after nightclub fire in southeastern Spain

At least six people lost their lives in a fire that broke out in a nightclub early on Sunday morning in the city of Murcia, in southeastern Spain, according to emergency services. 

They warned that the death toll is likely to rise.

Emergency services reported in a statement on social media that six fatalities had been recorded in the latest update. They noted that rescue teams were able to enter the building after being alerted at 6:00 AM (04:00 UTC) about the nightclub fire.


AFP
 

