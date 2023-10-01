Senegalese navy intercepts more than 600 migrants in three days

World News
2023-10-01 | 12:34
Senegalese navy intercepts more than 600 migrants in three days

The Senegalese navy announced that in three days, they intercepted more than 600 migrants attempting to reach Europe, following a previous operation on Saturday.

The navy stated on social media on Sunday that one of their patrol boats intercepted two boats the day before, carrying 262 passengers, including 26 women and 13 minors.
 

Senegalese

Navy

Migrants

