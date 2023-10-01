News
Biden vows to stand by Ukraine
World News
2023-10-01 | 14:01
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Biden vows to stand by Ukraine
US President Joe Biden reaffirmed on Sunday that the United States will not abandon Ukraine, despite the exclusion of aid to Ukraine from a government shutdown avoidance agreement. He called on Republicans to "stop playing games" in this regard.
Biden stated from the White House, "I want to make it clear to our American allies and to the American people and to the people of Ukraine that you can count on our support. We will not withdraw."
World News
US
Biden
Ukraine
