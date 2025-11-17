Japan says scrambled aircraft after suspected Chinese drone near Taiwan

17-11-2025 | 03:28
Japan says scrambled aircraft after suspected Chinese drone near Taiwan

Japan said Monday it scrambled aircraft after detecting a suspected Chinese drone near its southernmost island following comments by Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi on Taiwan.

"On Saturday, 15 November 2025, an unmanned aerial vehicle, believed to be of Chinese origin, was confirmed to have flown between Yonaguni Island and Taiwan. In response, fighter aircraft from the Japan Air Self-Defense Force's Southwest Air Defense Command scrambled," the defence ministry said on X.

AFP
 

