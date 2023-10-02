UAE stresses importance of fossil fuels' role in climate battle

The President of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28), Sultan Al-Jaber, emphasized on Monday from the UAE that fossil fuels play a significant role in the battle against climate change.



Al-Jaber made his remarks during the opening of the annual "ADIPEC" energy conference in Abu Dhabi, just weeks before his country hosts the climate conference between November and December in Dubai's "Expo City."