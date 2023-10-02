Kyiv denounces a post by Elon Musk in which he mocked Zelensky

Kyiv, Ukraine, expressed its discontent on Monday over a post made by billionaire Elon Musk on his platform "X," in which he ridiculed the repeated calls made by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky for military and financial assistance to support Ukraine in its confrontation with Russian forces.



While Musk provided Ukraine with services from the Starlink satellite system, significantly enhancing its military capabilities, some criticize his statements related to the ongoing war with Russia.



On "X" (formerly Twitter), owned by Musk, he earlier posted a message mocking Zelensky.



The post included a picture of the Ukrainian president with a comment that read, "When five minutes pass without you asking for a billion dollars in aid."



Mikhailo Podoliak, an advisor to the Ukrainian presidency, responded on the same platform with a post stating, "Any silence or mockery of Ukraine today is a direct encouragement of Russian propaganda justifying mass violence and destruction."



In response, the Chairman of the Ukrainian Parliament, Ruslan Stefanchuk, condemned Musk's post, simultaneously mocking his attempt to "invade space" following the explosion of a SpaceX rocket shortly after liftoff in April.



Stefanchuk stated that Musk's attempt had failed within five minutes, causing him significant troubles.



Ukraine had previously praised Musk for activating the Starlink satellite system, which had become a crucial tool in combat, enabling soldiers to communicate in areas with disrupted traditional communication channels.



However, Musk also admitted to preventing Kyiv from disrupting the Russian navy fleet in the Black Sea last year by rejecting Ukraine's request to activate the Starlink network for launching an attack.



Musk had previously stirred controversy in Ukraine by suggesting that Kyiv should cede territory in exchange for peace.





AFP