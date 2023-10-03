Zelensky visits the frontline in eastern Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced on Tuesday that he had visited the Eastern Frontline, specifically the area encompassing the towns of Kupyansk and Lymanske, which have been targeted by a potential Russian attack.



Zelensky posted on Telegram, stating, "Today, we visit our soldiers fighting in one of the hottest zones, Kupyansk and Lymanske." He accompanied the message with a video clip showing himself with the soldiers, seemingly in a fortified shelter.





AFP