British Prime Minister calls on the west to arm Ukraine for 'mission completion'
World News
2023-10-04 | 08:20
British Prime Minister calls on the west to arm Ukraine for 'mission completion'
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has urged Western allies to continue arming Ukraine so that it can counter the Russian invasion amid doubts surrounding military assistance from some countries.
Sunak, speaking at the Conservative Party conference in northern England, said, "I say to our allies, if we supply President Zelenskyy with the tools, Ukrainians will accomplish the mission."
World News
UK
Prime Minister
Rishi Sunak
Ukraine
Russia
Invasion
