First batch of French soldiers leaves Niger
World News
2023-10-10 | 11:07
First batch of French soldiers leaves Niger
A chapter closes for France as the first batch of its soldiers departs from Niger in a convoy escorted by local forces, heading from the western part of the country towards a destination that could be Chad, according to multiple security sources.
Nigerien generals had called for French withdrawal upon assuming power after a coup at the end of July, and French President Emmanuel Macron announced their departure at the end of September.
Around 1,400 French soldiers and pilots were deployed in Niger to fight alongside Nigeriens against jihadists, including about a thousand in Niamey and 400 in two forward bases in the west, in Walam and Tbari-Barry.
These locations are situated in the heart of a region known as the "Three Borders," sharing boundaries with Mali and Burkina Faso."
