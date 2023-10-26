China says Taiwan government risking dangerous war

2023-10-26 | 11:33
China says Taiwan government risking dangerous war

The Chinese Ministry of Defense accused on Thursday the Taiwanese Democratic Progressive Party of pushing the island toward a "serious war."

This comes following reports that Taipei intends to purchase thousands of military drones.

China considered Taiwan as part of its territory and asserted its determination to reclaim it by force if necessary.
 

