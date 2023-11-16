UN right chief urges global probe into Israel-Hamas war violations

2023-11-16 | 04:57
UN right chief urges global probe into Israel-Hamas war violations
UN right chief urges global probe into Israel-Hamas war violations

The UN human rights chief decried Thursday serious allegations of violations of international law in the Israel-Hamas war, suggesting an international investigation was needed.

"Extremely serious allegations of multiple and profound breaches of international humanitarian law, whoever commits them, demand rigorous investigation and full accountability," Volker Turk said in a briefing on the situation to UN member states, adding "international investigation is called for".

AFP
 

World News

Middle East News

UN

Volker Turk

Israel

Hamas

War

Violations

