Russia says Ukraine seeking to 'torpedo' talks on US plan

Russia on Friday accused Ukraine of trying to "torpedo" talks on a US plan to end its military offensive, saying a text presented by Kyiv this week was "radically different" to one Moscow negotiated with Washington.



"Our ability to make the final push and reach an agreement will depend on our own work and the political will of the other party," deputy foreign minister Sergei Ryabkov said on television.



"Especially in a context where Kyiv and its sponsors -- notably within the European Union, who are not in favor of an agreement -- have stepped up efforts to torpedo it," he added.



AFP