One killed, others injured in Yerevan State University explosion in Armenia
World News
2023-11-17 | 03:16
High views
Share
Share
0
min
One killed, others injured in Yerevan State University explosion in Armenia
A person was killed, and others were injured as a result of an explosion in one of the buildings of Yerevan State University, according to information reported by "Sputnik Armenia" citing Armenian authorities.
The Armenian Ministry of Health announced the death of an individual due to the explosion, stating that there are preliminary reports of a fatality. It added that three people were injured and transported to the hospital, where they are receiving necessary medical care.
Earlier, the Armenian Interior Ministry confirmed the explosion without specifying the number of victims or providing further details. Local media, however, indicated that the explosion occurred in the Chemistry Department, leading to a fire.
According to the Sputnik agency, citing its sources, the casualties and injuries resulting from the fire at the university were employees of the landscaping service.
Students were immediately evacuated from the building following the incident.
World News
Armenia
Explosion
Yerevan State University
Fatality
Injury
Incident
