Elders call on Biden to craft viable Middle East peace plan

World News
2023-11-17 | 03:22
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Elders call on Biden to craft viable Middle East peace plan
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Elders call on Biden to craft viable Middle East peace plan

The Council of Elders urged the US President, Joe Biden, to seize the "historic opportunity" to formulate a plan for permanent peace between Israel and the Palestinians that undermines extremists on both sides.

In an open letter, the group founded by Nelson Mandela in 2007 called on the US President to articulate a "vision for peace."

This plan should be based on a two-state solution. It should "recognize equal rights for Palestinians and Israelis," as stated by the signatories, including the group's president and former President of Ireland, Mary Robinson.

According to the letter, the plan should also "be grounded in international law, determine who will control Gaza, address Israel's legitimate security concerns, and end Israel's accelerated annexation of Palestinian territories."
 

World News

Middle East News

United States

Elders

Joe Biden

Middle East

Peace

Plan

LBCI Next
Lula holds call with Israeli president after sharp criticism of Israel
One killed, others injured in Yerevan State University explosion in Armenia
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2023-11-10

Erdogan: Precision planning for post-ceasefire steps in Gaza, developing equations for sustainable peace

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-04

Caretaker Prime Minister Mikati's Regional Peace Initiative: From Plan to Action

LBCI
World News
2023-10-30

Putin says that the United States is behind the deadly chaos in the Middle East

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-10-27

Al Arabiya: EU Council agrees to Spain's Middle East peace conference proposal

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
06:13

Russia sends first free shipments of grains to Africa

LBCI
World News
04:03

A 6.7-magnitude earthquake hits southern Philippines

LBCI
World News
03:32

Lula holds call with Israeli president after sharp criticism of Israel

LBCI
World News
03:16

One killed, others injured in Yerevan State University explosion in Armenia

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2023-08-10

Washington bans US companies from investing in China's artificial intelligence sector

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-15

Rising threats: Israeli Cabinet faces internal struggles amid prisoner exchange deal

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-08-30

US Senior Advisor Amos Hochstein and Lebanese Armed Forces Commander Discuss Security Partnership

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-02

Empowering Municipalities: A Crucial Step Towards Effective Crisis Management in Lebanon

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
07:30

Behind the Veil of Secrecy: The Israeli Skin Bank and Controversies Surrounding Organ Harvesting

LBCI
Middle East News
12:39

Jordanian Foreign Minister to Al Jazeera: We will not sign the energy and water exchange agreement with Israel

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:07

Prisoner exchange deal: Israel's conditions intensify challenges in Gaza

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:50

Lebanese Beauty Maya Aboul Hosn shines beyond Miss Universe preliminaries

LBCI
Middle East News
09:43

Israeli army discovers footage linked to Hamas hostages at Al-Shifa Hospital

LBCI
Middle East News
10:42

Red Crescent: 'Violent attack' on Gaza's al-Ahli hospital

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:19

Israeli aircraft conduct raid on Chihine and Dhayra: Unrest in Southern Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:22

Diplomatic moves: Prospects of Yemeni peace agreement gain momentum

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More