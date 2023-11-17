Elders call on Biden to craft viable Middle East peace plan

The Council of Elders urged the US President, Joe Biden, to seize the "historic opportunity" to formulate a plan for permanent peace between Israel and the Palestinians that undermines extremists on both sides.



In an open letter, the group founded by Nelson Mandela in 2007 called on the US President to articulate a "vision for peace."



This plan should be based on a two-state solution. It should "recognize equal rights for Palestinians and Israelis," as stated by the signatories, including the group's president and former President of Ireland, Mary Robinson.



According to the letter, the plan should also "be grounded in international law, determine who will control Gaza, address Israel's legitimate security concerns, and end Israel's accelerated annexation of Palestinian territories."