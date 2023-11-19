News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
18
o
Mount Lebanon
18
o
Metn
18
o
Keserwan
18
o
North
19
o
South
18
o
Bekaa
15
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Morning Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
18
o
Mount Lebanon
18
o
Metn
18
o
Keserwan
18
o
North
19
o
South
18
o
Bekaa
15
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Nightly drone attacks target Moscow and Kyiv without casualties reported
World News
2023-11-19 | 04:55
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Nightly drone attacks target Moscow and Kyiv without casualties reported
Kyiv and Moscow were subjected to drone attacks on Saturday night, with air defenses successfully intercepting a significant number of them, and no injuries were reported, according to authorities.
The Russian Ministry of Defense stated in a release, "An attempt by the Kyiv regime to carry out a terrorist attack using drones against facilities on Russian soil was thwarted."
It noted that these drones were "intercepted by air defense" over the Bogorodsk region east of Moscow.
The mayor of Moscow, Sergey Sobyanin, affirmed on Telegram that this attack "did not cause any damage or casualties," stating that "emergency services are working at the site" where the wreckage of the drones fell.
Ukrainian forces had previously conducted drone strikes inside Russian territory during the counteroffensive launched by Kyiv in June. However, such incidents became rare in recent weeks.
Meanwhile, Kyiv experienced a second consecutive night of drone attacks launched by the Russian army, using Iranian-made "Shahed" drones, according to local authorities, who spoke of the "intensification" of attacks on the Ukrainian capital.
The head of the military administration in Kyiv stated on Telegram, "For the second day in a row, the enemy is attacking the capital with drones."
He explained that the Russian drones were "launched in several groups and attacked Kyiv from various directions."
The Ukrainian General Staff confirmed in a separate statement the "destruction of 15 out of 20 enemy drones."
"No injuries or significant damage were recorded."
This comes after the Ukrainian Air Force announced the downing of 29 out of 38 Russian-launched drones in a nightly attack, the largest since the end of September.
On Saturday evening, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned that Russia would likely intensify its aerial bombardment of Ukrainian energy-related infrastructure before winter.
In his daily address, he stated, "The closer we get to the winter season, the more the Russians try to intensify their attacks," urging his army to be "100 percent effective, despite all the difficulties and fatigue."
AFP
World News
Kyiv
Moscow
Drone
Attacks
Injuries
Russia
Ukraine
Next
EU's Borell urges action on hostage release agreement and humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza
The White House: No agreement between Israel and Hamas yet, 'we will continue serious efforts'
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
14:49
Russia drone attack hits Ukraine infrastructure
World News
14:49
Russia drone attack hits Ukraine infrastructure
0
World News
2023-11-16
Russian forces intensify their attacks on Avdiivka in eastern Ukraine
World News
2023-11-16
Russian forces intensify their attacks on Avdiivka in eastern Ukraine
0
World News
2023-11-12
Moscow accuses Kyiv of launching many attacks on two border regions
World News
2023-11-12
Moscow accuses Kyiv of launching many attacks on two border regions
0
World News
2023-11-06
Tensions rise as Ukraine accuses Russia of nighttime attacks
World News
2023-11-06
Tensions rise as Ukraine accuses Russia of nighttime attacks
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
05:39
EU's Borell urges action on hostage release agreement and humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza
World News
05:39
EU's Borell urges action on hostage release agreement and humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza
0
World News
01:34
The White House: No agreement between Israel and Hamas yet, 'we will continue serious efforts'
World News
01:34
The White House: No agreement between Israel and Hamas yet, 'we will continue serious efforts'
0
World News
14:49
Russia drone attack hits Ukraine infrastructure
World News
14:49
Russia drone attack hits Ukraine infrastructure
0
World News
13:01
Thousands of people protest in UK to support Palestine
World News
13:01
Thousands of people protest in UK to support Palestine
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2023-10-25
Erdogan: Hamas fighters are a freedom group protecting their land
Middle East News
2023-10-25
Erdogan: Hamas fighters are a freedom group protecting their land
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-17
Beirut Port blast case: Judicial Police obligated to deliver summons issued by Judge Bitar
Lebanon News
2023-11-17
Beirut Port blast case: Judicial Police obligated to deliver summons issued by Judge Bitar
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-17
Israel targets Lebanese Army center in Sarda and uses white phosphorus in Wadi Honein
Lebanon News
2023-11-17
Israel targets Lebanese Army center in Sarda and uses white phosphorus in Wadi Honein
0
Breaking Headlines
07:55
Dozens of dead and injured in Al-Fakhoura school massacre in Jabalia, north of Gaza
Breaking Headlines
07:55
Dozens of dead and injured in Al-Fakhoura school massacre in Jabalia, north of Gaza
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
06:03
Israeli airstrike targets Nabatieh for the first time, targeting aluminum factory in Toul
Lebanon News
06:03
Israeli airstrike targets Nabatieh for the first time, targeting aluminum factory in Toul
2
Variety and Tech
00:46
Forbes unveils Lebanon's finest: 14 trailblazing talents in the '30 Under 30' list
Variety and Tech
00:46
Forbes unveils Lebanon's finest: 14 trailblazing talents in the '30 Under 30' list
3
Lebanon News
03:23
Hezbollah's Sunday morning strike: Israeli 'occupation' forces suffer injuries
Lebanon News
03:23
Hezbollah's Sunday morning strike: Israeli 'occupation' forces suffer injuries
4
Press Highlights
00:19
Military leadership vacancy sparks discord amidst regional threats: Mikati 'hesitant' to act
Press Highlights
00:19
Military leadership vacancy sparks discord amidst regional threats: Mikati 'hesitant' to act
5
Lebanon News
03:58
Al Jazeera citing Israeli military spokesperson: Air defenses intercept drone at border with Lebanon
Lebanon News
03:58
Al Jazeera citing Israeli military spokesperson: Air defenses intercept drone at border with Lebanon
6
Lebanon News
07:31
Geagea slams Bassil’s inconsistencies amid army leadership turmoil
Lebanon News
07:31
Geagea slams Bassil’s inconsistencies amid army leadership turmoil
7
Lebanon News
03:01
Hezbollah hits Dhayra site, Al-Jardah point with appropriate weapons
Lebanon News
03:01
Hezbollah hits Dhayra site, Al-Jardah point with appropriate weapons
8
Lebanon News
02:51
Communication network in Mays al-Jabal area disrupted amidst Israeli bombardment
Lebanon News
02:51
Communication network in Mays al-Jabal area disrupted amidst Israeli bombardment
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More