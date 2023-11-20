US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin assured Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday that Washington's support will continue for a "long time," during a visit to Kyiv.



Austin told Zelensky, "The message I bring to you today is that the United States is on your side, and we will stay with you for a long time."



For his part, the Ukrainian President praised the visit of the Defense Minister, considering it a "very important indicator."



AFP