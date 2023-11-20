Bangladesh Sentences 139 Opposition Figures Ahead of Elections

2023-11-20 | 11:33
Bangladesh Sentences 139 Opposition Figures Ahead of Elections
Bangladesh Sentences 139 Opposition Figures Ahead of Elections

Bangladesh has sentenced 139 high-ranking officials and activists from opposition parties in the past 48 hours, as announced by prosecutors and lawyers on Monday. 
This comes amid an escalating crackdown on government-opposing protesters as the election date approaches. 
Many of those sentenced are activists from the main opposition party, the "Bangladesh Nationalist Party," convicted of charges related to violence during protests, arson, obstructing police work, with penalties ranging from a few months to three and a half years. 
Bangladesh is scheduled to hold general elections on January 7, and opposition parties have hinted at boycotting it amidst concerns about potential electoral fraud.
 
 
AFP
 

