Poland, Czech Republic extend border controls with Slovakia
World News
2023-11-22 | 14:04
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Poland, Czech Republic extend border controls with Slovakia
The governments of the Czech Republic and Poland have announced the extension of the operation of inspection points established at the borders with Slovakia, awaiting discussions by ministers from Central European countries on the issue of migration in the region next week.
World News
Poland
Czech Republic
Border
Controls
Slovakia
Next
Paris 'hopes' for the release of French hostages in ceasefire agreement
Russia welcomes humanitarian ceasefire
Previous
