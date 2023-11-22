Poland, Czech Republic extend border controls with Slovakia

2023-11-22 | 14:04
Poland, Czech Republic extend border controls with Slovakia
Poland, Czech Republic extend border controls with Slovakia

The governments of the Czech Republic and Poland have announced the extension of the operation of inspection points established at the borders with Slovakia, awaiting discussions by ministers from Central European countries on the issue of migration in the region next week.
 

