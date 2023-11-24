Bridge Between Canada and the United States Reopened After Car Explosion

World News
2023-11-24 | 02:08
High views
Bridge Between Canada and the United States Reopened After Car Explosion
Bridge Between Canada and the United States Reopened After Car Explosion

The border bridge between the United States and Canada was reopened on Thursday after being closed on Wednesday following a car explosion near Niagara Falls, according to Canadian authorities. 
 
The Canada Border Services Agency stated, 'Traffic has returned to normal at Rainbow Bridge, the border crossing near Niagara Falls.'
 
This border crossing, which is a major land crossing point between the two countries, was closed on Wednesday after a car explosion resulted in the deaths of two individuals. 
 
Initially, there were considerations that the explosion might be the result of an attack, especially as the United States prepared to celebrate Thanksgiving. However, the Federal Bureau of Investigation concluded that the explosion was accidental.
 
 
 
AFP

World News

Canada

Explosion

US

