London doubles its humanitarian aid to Gaza, calls for ‘full respect’ for the agreement
World News
2023-11-24 | 05:35
High views
Share
Share
2
min
London doubles its humanitarian aid to Gaza, calls for ‘full respect’ for the agreement
British Foreign Minister David Cameron announced that the United Kingdom will double its humanitarian aid to Gaza by providing an additional £30 million (€34.5 million).
London called for "full respect" for the agreement between Israel and Hamas.
A statement quoted Cameron, who is currently visiting the region, as saying, "Today, I can announce new funding of £30 million that will be allocated to vital assistance, such as shelter and medical equipment."
He added, "It is essential to protect civilians, and we are exploring all means to deliver aid to Gaza, whether by land, sea, or air."
London had provided two rounds of aid in late October, the first worth £10 million (€11.5 million) and the second £20 million (€23 million).
The truce between Israel and Hamas began on Friday, allowing for the entry of more humanitarian aid into Palestinian territories, in addition to the release of hostages held in Gaza in exchange for Palestinian detainees in Israeli prisons.
The truce resulted from an agreement reached on Wednesday between Israel and Hamas, mediated by the United States, Qatar, and Egypt.
After meeting with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Israel on Thursday, Cameron is scheduled to meet with Palestinian officials on Friday.
Their discussions will focus on efforts to "contribute to addressing the escalating humanitarian crisis in Gaza," as well as supporting the Palestinian Authority and the possibility of reaching a "long-term political solution to the crisis," according to the Foreign Ministry.
Additionally, London called on "all parties" to "ensure full respect for the agreement."
Cameron is also set to meet with humanitarian organizations distributing aid funded by the United Kingdom on Friday.
So far, four British planes carrying humanitarian aid have landed in Gaza, via Egypt.
AFP
World News
Middle East News
London
Humanitarian
Aid
Gaza
Truce
Israel
Hamas
Gaza
Britain
