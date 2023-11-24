Foreign Ministers of South Korea, Japan and China to discuss trilateral summit

World News
2023-11-24 | 08:26
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Foreign Ministers of South Korea, Japan and China to discuss trilateral summit
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Foreign Ministers of South Korea, Japan and China to discuss trilateral summit

The foreign ministers of South Korea, Japan, and China will hold their first trilateral talks since 2019 over the weekend in Busan, announced the South Korean Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Friday.

Ministers Park Jin, Yoko Kamikawa, and Wang Yi will meet on Sunday in the South Korean coastal city against the backdrop of growing concerns in Beijing about the increasing security ties between Tokyo and Seoul with Washington.

The announcement of the meeting comes days after North Korea launched its first spy satellite into orbit, leading to the suspension of a military agreement between the two Koreas since 2018, aimed at defusing tensions on the peninsula.

Earlier this month, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken warned of the "growing and dangerous" military ties between North Korea and Russia, calling on China, North Korea's main ally, to rein in the nuclear-armed North.

The ministers in the upcoming meeting intend to "exchange views intensively on the direction of tripartite cooperation, regional and international situations," according to a statement from the South Korean Foreign Ministry.

The ministers will also pave the way for a future trilateral summit among the leaders of the three countries.

AFP

World News

Foreign Minister

South Korea

Japan

China

Summit

LBCI Next
Bridge Between Canada and the United States Reopened After Car Explosion
Death toll from Somalia floods hits 96
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2023-09-26

China, South Korea and Japan leaders agree to hold first summit since 2019

LBCI
World News
2023-11-19

Muslim countries’ foreign ministers to visit China to discuss Gaza conflict

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-10-17

Jordanian Foreign Minister: Biden's visit to Amman and the upcoming summit canceled tomorrow

LBCI
World News
2023-08-29

China confirms ‘maintaining safety’ of foreigners following Japanese complaints

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
08:02

Brazil to propose wide fund to conserve forests at COP28 climate summit

LBCI
World News
06:28

Russia attacks Avdiivka ‘from all directions,’ says Kyiv

LBCI
World News
05:35

London doubles its humanitarian aid to Gaza, calls for ‘full respect’ for the agreement

LBCI
World News
03:23

Australian Warship Crosses Taiwan Strait, According to Taipei

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Breaking Headlines
2023-10-20

United Nations: First aid shipment expected to enter Gaza in next two days

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-17

Hezbollah: Let tomorrow, Wednesday, be an unprecedented day of anger against the enemy and its crimes

LBCI
Middle East News
08:48

Amin Salam in Doha to discuss municipal twinning project between the two countries

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-07

Understanding the Gaza Envelope: A region shaped by history and clashes

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Middle East News
14:22

Israeli army spokesperson: We will strongly respond to rocket launches from Southern Lebanon, and anything could happen at any moment

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:01

South Lebanon under fire: Israeli airstrike targets Hezbollah outpost in Beit Yaroun, resulting in five members killed

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:32

LBCI sources: One civilian killed, five injured in Israeli shelling on a house in southern Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:00

Gaza through their lenses: Palestinian journalists Plestia Alaqad and Motaz Azaiza's resilience and impactful narratives

LBCI
Middle East News
12:07

Al-Qassam Brigades spokesman: We call for an escalation of the confrontation in all parts of the West Bank and all resistance fronts

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:39

Last-minute adjustments: Israeli public uneasy as Hamas-Israel prisoner swap faces hurdles

LBCI
Middle East News
13:03

Israeli Defense Minister: We will resume fighting after the ceasefire

LBCI
Middle East News
11:50

Abdel Fattah el-Sisi: The displacement of Palestinians from Gaza to Egypt is a red line

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More