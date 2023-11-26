News
Hamas announces release of a Russian hostage, hands him over to Red Cross
World News
2023-11-26 | 10:15
Hamas announces release of a Russian hostage, hands him over to Red Cross
Hamas declared on Sunday that it has released a Russian hostage who was among those held in Gaza since its attack on Israel on October 7, and handed him over to the Red Cross.
In a statement on its official website, Hamas stated, 'In response to the efforts of Russian President Vladimir Putin and in appreciation of Russia's supportive stance on the Palestinian cause, the Islamic Resistance Movement Hamas has released one of the detainees of Russian nationality.'
AFP
World News
Middle East News
Hamas
Red
Russia
Hostage
Palestine
