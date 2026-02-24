Louvre president hands in resignation to Macron: Elysee

24-02-2026 | 12:16



The head of France's world-famous Louvre museum resigned on Tuesday, the office of the French presidency announced, following a months-long string of scandals -- including a brazen jewel heist.

Laurence des Cars submitted her resignation letter to President Emmanuel Macron, which was accepted, with the Elysee "hailing an act of responsibility at a time when the world's largest museum needs appeasement and a new strong impetus to carry out major security projects."



