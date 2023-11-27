Two ballistic missiles launched at US destroyer and ship in Gulf of Aden

The US Central Command announced that two ballistic missiles were launched early Monday from areas controlled by the Houthis in Yemen towards the region where the US destroyer "USS Mason" and the commercial ship "Central Park" were located.



The Central Command confirmed in a statement that the missiles landed in the Gulf of Aden about ten nautical miles from the two ships.



The US Central Command stated, "The destroyer Mason is part of the strike group accompanying the aircraft carrier 'Eisenhower,' and it responded to a distress call from the ship 'Central Park' at the time of the missile launch."



The Central Command also emphasized that there were no losses or damages to the two ships.