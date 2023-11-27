Two ballistic missiles launched at US destroyer and ship in Gulf of Aden

World News
2023-11-27 | 07:36
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Two ballistic missiles launched at US destroyer and ship in Gulf of Aden
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Two ballistic missiles launched at US destroyer and ship in Gulf of Aden

The US Central Command announced that two ballistic missiles were launched early Monday from areas controlled by the Houthis in Yemen towards the region where the US destroyer "USS Mason" and the commercial ship "Central Park" were located.

The Central Command confirmed in a statement that the missiles landed in the Gulf of Aden about ten nautical miles from the two ships.

The US Central Command stated, "The destroyer Mason is part of the strike group accompanying the aircraft carrier 'Eisenhower,' and it responded to a distress call from the ship 'Central Park' at the time of the missile launch." 

The Central Command also emphasized that there were no losses or damages to the two ships.
 

World News

Middle East News

Ballistic

Missiles

US

Destroyer

Ship

Gulf Of Aden

Yemen

Houthi

LBCI Next
Pope Francis’ health condition is good and stable: Vatican
Russia continues its attacks on Avdiivka in Ukraine
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2023-11-08

Houthis Confirm Downing of US Drone off the Coast of Yemen

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-28

Mysterious drones and missiles: Recent incidents raise questions in Israel, Egypt, and Yemen

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-11-25

Israeli businessman-owned ship targeted in attack suspected by Iranian drone

LBCI
World News
2023-11-24

Australian Warship Crosses Taiwan Strait, According to Taipei

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
12:07

First human infection with swine flu variant detected in UK

LBCI
World News
10:09

Sierra Leone clashes on Sunday killed 13 soldiers

LBCI
World News
08:56

NATO: Ukraine is still inflicting heavy losses on Russia

LBCI
World News
08:17

Pope Francis’ health condition is good and stable: Vatican

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:57

Le Drian's Beirut visit: Regional significance amid presidential election urgency

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:55

Abou Faour: The solution lies in extending the army commander's term; the next president must be 'consensual'

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-28

The history of hostages: Shining a light on Palestinian prisoners in Israeli prisons

LBCI
Breaking Headlines
2023-08-22

A patient at the Saint Georges Hospital (al-Roum) in Ashrafieh urgently needs to A+ blood, to donate please call: 70/173227

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Press Highlights
02:09

Turkey and Lebanon: Erdogan and Mikati discuss regional stability

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:39

French Envoy Le Drian's mission: Rebuilding trust in a shifting Lebanese landscape

LBCI
Variety and Tech
03:49

Lebanese trailblazers shine in BBC's 100 Women of 2023: Aziza Sbaity and Amal Clooney make their mark

LBCI
Press Highlights
03:09

Hamas agrees to extend ceasefire with Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:55

Abou Faour: The solution lies in extending the army commander's term; the next president must be 'consensual'

LBCI
Middle East News
10:09

Israeli Central Bank Governor anticipates prolonged economic impact of war

LBCI
Middle East News
04:17

Osama Hamdan: If we find more captives, there will be a day of calm for every ten of them

LBCI
Middle East News
08:57

Israel proposes 'option' to extend truce with Hamas

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More