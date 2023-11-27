News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
18
o
Mount Lebanon
16
o
Metn
18
o
Keserwan
18
o
North
18
o
South
17
o
Bekaa
9
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Loghz Al Akwiya
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
18
o
Mount Lebanon
16
o
Metn
18
o
Keserwan
18
o
North
18
o
South
17
o
Bekaa
9
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
NATO: Ukraine is still inflicting heavy losses on Russia
World News
2023-11-27 | 08:56
High views
Share
Share
3
min
NATO: Ukraine is still inflicting heavy losses on Russia
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg affirmed on Monday that Ukraine continues to inflict "significant losses" on Russia, even though Kyiv has not yet regained control over the territories it lost.
Stoltenberg stated, "Of course, we want them to liberate as much territory as possible and as quickly as possible, but despite the front line not moving much, the Ukrainians have managed to inflict significant losses on the Russian invaders."
According to Stoltenberg, "We see large numbers of casualties, and some of the fiercest fighting we have witnessed in the entire war has occurred in the past weeks and months."
"We need to distinguish between the fact that the front line is not moving much and the fact that there is already intense fighting taking place," he added.
The Secretary-General insisted that while Ukrainian forces are not currently making any progress, Kyiv has already reclaimed 50% of the territory occupied by Russia since the invasion.
He explained, "This is a significant victory for Ukraine," pointing out that "Russia is weaker politically, economically, and militarily."
Supporters of Ukraine, including the United States, emphasize their readiness to continue supporting Kyiv militarily and financially as long as it takes to defeat Russia.
Stoltenberg referred to recent commitments of military aid to Ukraine from both Germany and the Netherlands, totaling 10 billion euros ($11 billion), as evidence that Western support is not diminishing.
Stoltenberg played down concerns that any decrease in weapon shipments to Ukraine would force Kyiv to sit at the negotiating table with Russian President Vladimir Putin before being ready.
He emphasized, "It is up to Ukraine to decide what acceptable ways there are to end this war."
"Our responsibility is to support Ukraine and enable it to liberate as much territory as possible and position itself in the best way when or if negotiations begin," he added.
Foreign ministers of NATO member countries are meeting in Brussels on Tuesday with the aim of reassuring Kyiv about the support provided to it, despite the distraction caused by Israel's war with Hamas in Gaza.
Stoltenberg pointed out that NATO member countries have sent advanced weapon systems to Ukraine to assist its progress, and efforts are underway to better link how Kyiv uses technology such as drones and the internet in the offensive.
According to Stoltenberg, "I am entirely sure that the message from NATO allies in this meeting (...) is that we need to stand by Ukraine."
He added, "It is in our security interest that President Putin does not win in this war."
AFP
World News
NATO
Ukraine
Russia
Kyiv
Attacks
Jens Stoltenberg
Next
US official confirms Biden will not participate in COP28 in Dubai
Hamas announces release of a Russian hostage, hands him over to Red Cross
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
07:05
Russia continues its attacks on Avdiivka in Ukraine
World News
07:05
Russia continues its attacks on Avdiivka in Ukraine
0
World News
2023-11-24
Russia attacks Avdiivka ‘from all directions,’ says Kyiv
World News
2023-11-24
Russia attacks Avdiivka ‘from all directions,’ says Kyiv
0
World News
2023-11-16
Russian forces intensify their attacks on Avdiivka in eastern Ukraine
World News
2023-11-16
Russian forces intensify their attacks on Avdiivka in eastern Ukraine
0
World News
2023-11-06
Tensions rise as Ukraine accuses Russia of nighttime attacks
World News
2023-11-06
Tensions rise as Ukraine accuses Russia of nighttime attacks
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
12:07
First human infection with swine flu variant detected in UK
World News
12:07
First human infection with swine flu variant detected in UK
0
World News
10:09
Sierra Leone clashes on Sunday killed 13 soldiers
World News
10:09
Sierra Leone clashes on Sunday killed 13 soldiers
0
World News
08:17
Pope Francis’ health condition is good and stable: Vatican
World News
08:17
Pope Francis’ health condition is good and stable: Vatican
0
World News
07:36
Two ballistic missiles launched at US destroyer and ship in Gulf of Aden
World News
07:36
Two ballistic missiles launched at US destroyer and ship in Gulf of Aden
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2023-10-30
Israeli tanks on outskirts of Gaza block main road between northern and southern parts: AFP
Middle East News
2023-10-30
Israeli tanks on outskirts of Gaza block main road between northern and southern parts: AFP
0
Middle East News
04:57
Borrell: The settlements are a grave international humanitarian law breach
Middle East News
04:57
Borrell: The settlements are a grave international humanitarian law breach
0
Lebanon News
07:16
Hezbollah initiates compensation for victims of Israeli 'aggression,' says MP Fadlallah
Lebanon News
07:16
Hezbollah initiates compensation for victims of Israeli 'aggression,' says MP Fadlallah
0
Middle East News
08:57
Israel proposes 'option' to extend truce with Hamas
Middle East News
08:57
Israel proposes 'option' to extend truce with Hamas
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Press Highlights
02:09
Turkey and Lebanon: Erdogan and Mikati discuss regional stability
Press Highlights
02:09
Turkey and Lebanon: Erdogan and Mikati discuss regional stability
2
Press Highlights
00:39
French Envoy Le Drian's mission: Rebuilding trust in a shifting Lebanese landscape
Press Highlights
00:39
French Envoy Le Drian's mission: Rebuilding trust in a shifting Lebanese landscape
3
Variety and Tech
03:49
Lebanese trailblazers shine in BBC's 100 Women of 2023: Aziza Sbaity and Amal Clooney make their mark
Variety and Tech
03:49
Lebanese trailblazers shine in BBC's 100 Women of 2023: Aziza Sbaity and Amal Clooney make their mark
4
Press Highlights
03:09
Hamas agrees to extend ceasefire with Israel
Press Highlights
03:09
Hamas agrees to extend ceasefire with Israel
5
Lebanon News
04:55
Abou Faour: The solution lies in extending the army commander's term; the next president must be 'consensual'
Lebanon News
04:55
Abou Faour: The solution lies in extending the army commander's term; the next president must be 'consensual'
6
Middle East News
10:09
Israeli Central Bank Governor anticipates prolonged economic impact of war
Middle East News
10:09
Israeli Central Bank Governor anticipates prolonged economic impact of war
7
Middle East News
08:57
Israel proposes 'option' to extend truce with Hamas
Middle East News
08:57
Israel proposes 'option' to extend truce with Hamas
8
Middle East News
04:17
Osama Hamdan: If we find more captives, there will be a day of calm for every ten of them
Middle East News
04:17
Osama Hamdan: If we find more captives, there will be a day of calm for every ten of them
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More