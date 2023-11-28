News
11 Killed in Platinum Mine Elevator Accident
World News
2023-11-28 | 02:46
High views
Share
Share
0
min
11 Killed in Platinum Mine Elevator Accident
On Monday, 11 people were killed in an incident at a platinum mine located approximately 100 kilometers from Johannesburg when the elevator fell for unknown reasons while transporting workers at the end of the workday, according to Impala Platinum, the mine's owner.
A company spokesperson told Agence France-Presse that "86 employees were in the elevator. 11 lost their lives, and the others were transported to hospitals," adding that some of them sustained serious injuries.
AFP
World News
Africa
Elevator
Next
Ten killed in a storm hitting Ukraine
First human infection with swine flu variant detected in UK
Previous
