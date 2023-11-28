11 Killed in Platinum Mine Elevator Accident

On Monday, 11 people were killed in an incident at a platinum mine located approximately 100 kilometers from Johannesburg when the elevator fell for unknown reasons while transporting workers at the end of the workday, according to Impala Platinum, the mine's owner.

A company spokesperson told Agence France-Presse that "86 employees were in the elevator. 11 lost their lives, and the others were transported to hospitals," adding that some of them sustained serious injuries.

AFP