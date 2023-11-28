11 Killed in Platinum Mine Elevator Accident

World News
2023-11-28 | 02:46
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
11 Killed in Platinum Mine Elevator Accident
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
11 Killed in Platinum Mine Elevator Accident

On Monday, 11 people were killed in an incident at a platinum mine located approximately 100 kilometers from Johannesburg when the elevator fell for unknown reasons while transporting workers at the end of the workday, according to Impala Platinum, the mine's owner.
A company spokesperson told Agence France-Presse that "86 employees were in the elevator. 11 lost their lives, and the others were transported to hospitals," adding that some of them sustained serious injuries.
 
 
 
AFP

World News

Africa

Elevator

LBCI Next
Ten killed in a storm hitting Ukraine
First human infection with swine flu variant detected in UK
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2023-11-21

South Africa accuses Israel of war crimes and 'genocide'

LBCI
World News
2023-11-20

Israel Recalls Ambassador from Pretoria over South Africa Hosting BRICS Summit Discussing Gaza War

LBCI
World News
2023-11-20

African Union President: There is no excuse for the Israeli bombing in Gaza

LBCI
World News
2023-11-17

Russia sends first free shipments of grains to Africa

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
04:06

Ten killed in a storm hitting Ukraine

LBCI
World News
12:07

First human infection with swine flu variant detected in UK

LBCI
World News
10:09

Sierra Leone clashes on Sunday killed 13 soldiers

LBCI
World News
08:56

NATO: Ukraine is still inflicting heavy losses on Russia

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-11

Pointing fingers: Tele Liban faces uncertainty amid employees' strike

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-07

Sheikh Ahmad Kabalan: What is happening in Palestine is a blow to normalization and a reaffirmation of the strategic choice of resistance

LBCI
World News
2023-11-04

Thousands of protesters in Berlin show solidarity with Palestinians

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-29

Impending fate of Israel: The curse of the eighth decade

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Middle East News
10:09

Israeli Central Bank Governor anticipates prolonged economic impact of war

LBCI
Middle East News
08:57

Israel proposes 'option' to extend truce with Hamas

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:55

Abou Faour: The solution lies in extending the army commander's term; the next president must be 'consensual'

LBCI
Middle East News
10:57

UN spokesperson: Gaza-Israel conflict takes appalling toll; praises hostage releases

LBCI
Middle East News
04:57

Borrell: The settlements are a grave international humanitarian law breach

LBCI
Middle East News
10:35

Truce between Israel and Hamas in its final day: Talks underway for extension

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:16

Hezbollah initiates compensation for victims of Israeli 'aggression,' says MP Fadlallah

LBCI
Middle East News
11:42

Qatari mediator announces extension of Israel-Hamas truce for two days

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More