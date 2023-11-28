Scholz: Ukraine support of 'existential importance' to Europe

World News
2023-11-28 | 07:04
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Scholz: Ukraine support of &#39;existential importance&#39; to Europe
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Scholz: Ukraine support of 'existential importance' to Europe

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Tuesday that military and financial support for Ukraine was of "existential importance" to Europe, defending defense spending commitments as Berlin confronts a domestic budget crisis.

Germany has been one of the Ukraine's biggest backers along with the United States, Scholz said, supplying Kyiv with weapons to battle Russia's invading forces.

"We will continue with this support as long as it is necessary," Scholz said in a speech to parliament.

"This support is of existential importance. For Ukraine...but also for us in Europe.”

"None of us want to imagine what even more serious consequences it would have for us if Putin won this war," Scholz said.

The chancellor was addressing MPs following a shock constitutional court ruling earlier this month, which blew a massive hole in the government's spending plans.

Germany's top court said the government had flouted a constitutional debt rule, which limits new borrowing to 0.35 percent of gross domestic product.

The ruling has left the government scrambling to pass a new budget before the end of the year and shore up sorely needed investments in decarbonization and the modernization of its armed forces.

To quell the immediate crisis, the government plans to suspend the constitutional debt rule for a fourth year in a row.

The so-called debt brake was already lifted between 2020 and 2022 to tackle the crises caused by the coronavirus pandemic and the spike in energy prices following Russia's invasion of Ukraine last year.

Germany had supported households and businesses manage soaring bills with billions of euros in support, Scholz said.

But it was "not enough to look only at the winter of 2022-2023," Scholz said, when energy prices were high.

"It was always about winter of 2023-2024," Scholz said, sketching a continuing crisis which could justify lifting the debt brake again.

AFP
 

World News

Olaf Scholz

Ukraine

Europe

Support

Germany

LBCI Next
Blinken discusses peace negotiations with Armenian and Azerbaijani leaders
US sending three military planes to Egypt with Gaza aid
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2023-11-23

Search operations target Hamas supporters in Germany

LBCI
World News
2023-10-31

US Secretary of Defense: Stopping Washington's support for Ukraine will be in Putin's interest

LBCI
World News
2023-10-10

US Ambassador to NATO: American military support for Israel will not affect Washington's support for Ukraine

LBCI
World News
2023-10-07

Ukraine supports Israel's right to defend itself and its people

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
08:59

Russian court extends detention of US journalist Gershkovich

LBCI
World News
08:40

IAEA Director General and Macron propel global nuclear dialogue

LBCI
World News
08:14

Blinken discusses peace negotiations with Armenian and Azerbaijani leaders

LBCI
World News
05:14

US sending three military planes to Egypt with Gaza aid

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-08-12

Snowball effect: Alvarez & Marsal's report triggers outcry over BDL's accounts

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-07-09

Lebanon's ISF thwarts human smuggling operation, rescuing 231 migrants

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-20

Hezbollah says targeted Zibdin barracks in Shebaa Farms with appropriate weapons

LBCI
Middle East News
07:59

Iranian President's absent from summit announced by Erdogan

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Middle East News
10:09

Israeli Central Bank Governor anticipates prolonged economic impact of war

LBCI
Middle East News
10:57

UN spokesperson: Gaza-Israel conflict takes appalling toll; praises hostage releases

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:50

Concerns rise over Lebanon's proposed media law impact on freedom of expression

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:53

Hezbollah leader says Lebanon's national security depends on thwarting Israeli objectives

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:26

Israeli shell falls on the outskirts of Aita al-Shaab, southern Lebanon: NNA

LBCI
Middle East News
10:35

Truce between Israel and Hamas in its final day: Talks underway for extension

LBCI
Middle East News
05:12

Israeli army reports a thousand officers, soldiers injured since the beginning of the war

LBCI
Middle East News
11:42

Qatari mediator announces extension of Israel-Hamas truce for two days

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More