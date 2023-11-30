Russia 'grateful' to Hamas after releasing two Russian hostages

2023-11-30 | 04:55
Russia &#39;grateful&#39; to Hamas after releasing two Russian hostages
Russia 'grateful' to Hamas after releasing two Russian hostages

The Russian Foreign Ministry expressed gratitude to Hamas on Thursday after the release of two Russian hostages the day before. The ministry stated that it is working on securing the release of other Russian citizens held by the Palestinian movement in Gaza. 

In a statement, the ministry said, "We are grateful to the leadership of Hamas for responding to our urgent calls. We will continue to do everything necessary to ensure the swift release of the other Russian citizens detained in the Gaza Strip." 

Download now the LBCI mobile app
