The United States 'continues its efforts' to extend humanitarian truce in Gaza Strip: The White House

2023-12-01 | 10:12
The United States 'continues its efforts' to extend humanitarian truce in Gaza Strip: The White House

The White House confirmed on Friday that the United States is "continuing efforts" to extend the humanitarian truce in the Gaza Strip amid the resumption of military operations in Palestinian territories. 

A National Security Council spokesperson, "We continue to work with Israel, Egypt, and Qatar on efforts to extend the humanitarian pause in Gaza." 

He added, "Hamas has so far failed to produce a list of hostages that would enable a further extension of the pause." 

He emphasized that US President Joe Biden "continues to strive" for the release of remaining hostages and increasing humanitarian aid. 

The truce between Israel and Hamas ended on Friday morning, and military operations resumed, as reported by journalists at Agence France-Presse. 

AFP   
 

World News

Middle East News

The White House

United States

Truce

Gaza Strip

