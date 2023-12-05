France reports freezing assets of Hamas leader in Gaza

France has issued a decree freezing the assets of the Hamas leader in Gaza, Yahya Sinwar, whom Israel considers the mastermind of the October 7 attack on its territory, for a period of six months, according to a decree published on Tuesday in the official gazette.



The decree, issued on November 30 and entering into force on Tuesday, stipulates that "the funds and economic resources owned or controlled by Mr. Yahya Sinwar (...) are subject to asset freezing."



Immediate contact with the Ministry of Economy and Finance was not possible to determine the value of these assets.



AFP



