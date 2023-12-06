UN High Commissioner for Human Rights warns of the risk of brutal crimes being committed in Gaza

The United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Türk, said Wednesday that there is a significant risk of committing brutal crimes in Gaza, and urged both parties to refrain from committing such violations.



He told journalists in Geneva, "My colleagues in human rights describe the situation as catastrophic. Under these conditions, there is a significant risk of committing brutal acts."



He continued, "There is a need for urgent action by the parties involved and all countries, especially those with the influence, to prevent the commission of such crimes."



Reuters