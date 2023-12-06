US charges four pro-Russian troops in Ukraine with war crimes

World News
2023-12-06 | 12:21
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
US charges four pro-Russian troops in Ukraine with war crimes
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
US charges four pro-Russian troops in Ukraine with war crimes

The United States has accused four individuals in a military group affiliated with Russia of committing war crimes against an American citizen in Ukraine, according to judicial authorities announced on Wednesday. 

They noted that this is the first legal pursuit under the US War Crimes Act of 1996.

Attorney General Merrick Garland stated, "The Justice Ministry has initiated the first-ever prosecutions under the US War Crimes Act against four individuals from Russian-affiliated military forces for their commission of heinous crimes against an American citizen."

Garland made these remarks during a joint press conference with Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas and Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Director Christopher Wray.

According to the indictment released on Tuesday, the alleged actions, including torture and inhumane treatment, occurred in April 2022 in the Kherson region in southern Ukraine.

The four accused abducted the victim, a civilian whose name was not disclosed, in the village of Milove and held him for ten days, according to the same sources.

Garland noted that during the victim's captivity, the accused "interrogated him and subjected him to torture, threats of sexual assault, and death."

They are charged with committing three war crimes: unlawful detention, torture, and inhumane treatment, facing a potential life sentence if apprehended by the United States.

AFP

World News

US

Charges

Russia

Troops

Ukraine

War

Crime

LBCI Next
Chinese and US Foreign Ministers discuss Gaza situation in phone call
Russia rejects US proposal for release of two detained Americans
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2023-12-04

White House: Funds allocated to help Ukraine in the war with Russia are running out

LBCI
World News
2023-11-30

Ukraine accuses Russia of halting prisoner of war exchanges

LBCI
World News
2023-10-30

Ukraine army announces strike of Russian air defense system in Crimea

LBCI
World News
2023-09-22

Ukraine strikes headquarters of Russian Black Sea fleet in Crimea

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
14:26

Zelensky Warns G7 Leaders: Putin Banking on Western Support Collapse for Ukraine

LBCI
Middle East News
12:42

Putin hails Saudi ties as he meets crown prince

LBCI
World News
12:27

UN chief warns Gaza war may aggravate threats to global peace, security

LBCI
World News
11:17

UNHCR's Grandi: An exodus of Palestinians from Gaza would be 'catastrophic'

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2023-12-01

Israeli government spokesperson: Israel's goal is to retrieve all hostages; we're making efforts to minimize civilian casualties

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-12-05

From North to South: Israeli ground operation widens in Gaza Strip

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-07-20

BDL Governor's term ends, leaving its deputies with tough choices

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-17

Adraee sends message to the Lebanese state: 'If Hezbollah makes a mistake, we will respond strongly'

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Variety and Tech
03:43

Lebanon's culinary triumph: Manouche joins UNESCO's Intangible Heritage List as an emblematic breakfast tradition

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:51

Waddah Sadek: Israel has not entered a battle for 'existence' before and does not fear loss, prompting it to open the battle with Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:01

Call for restraint: France condemns Israeli shelling leading to Lebanese soldier's death

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:56

Lebanon's army targeted: Concerns rise amid Israeli attacks and political messages

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:33

Hezbollah mourns the martyr Ali Hassan Al-Atat "Rouh Allah" from Haret Hreik

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:19

Details about the $16.5 Billion State debt recorded before Salameh's departure

LBCI
Middle East News
06:07

Drone attack hit base housing US forces in Iraq

LBCI
Middle East News
12:34

Netanyahu says Israeli forces are encircling house of Hamas' Gaza leader Sinwar

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More