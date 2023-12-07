Trump shows up at NY civil trial as case winds down

World News
2023-12-07 | 13:55
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Trump shows up at NY civil trial as case winds down
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Trump shows up at NY civil trial as case winds down

Donald Trump arrived at a New York court on Thursday to attend his ongoing civil fraud trial, where his defense team is arguing that the former US president's family company did not manipulate the value of its properties to win favorable financing.

The trial, which kicked off in October, is one of several legal challenges the former president faces as he mounts a comeback bid for the White House.

Reuters 
 

World News

US

Trump

LBCI Next
Russian Federation Council sets March 17, 2024, as presidential elections' date
Zelensky Warns G7 Leaders: Putin Banking on Western Support Collapse for Ukraine
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2023-09-13

Trump accusations at center of Biden impeachment inquiry

LBCI
Middle East News
01:19

Palestinian Authority working with US on postwar plan for Gaza - Bloomberg News

LBCI
World News
14:29

Gold holds steady as US payrolls test nears

LBCI
World News
13:41

US, Mexico to cooperate on strengthening security screening of investments

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
14:29

Gold holds steady as US payrolls test nears

LBCI
World News
14:18

Armenia backs Azerbaijan to host COP29 climate conference

LBCI
World News
13:41

US, Mexico to cooperate on strengthening security screening of investments

LBCI
World News
13:26

Armenia, Azerbaijan pledge to take steps to normalize relations

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-12-06

French diplomatic efforts: Seeking resolution for Lebanon's southern borders

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-10-14

Over 1300 buildings destroyed in Gaza Strip due to Israeli strikes: United Nations

LBCI
Middle East News
02:28

Israeli forces withdraw from the center of Ramallah in the West Bank

LBCI
World News
07:41

Austria ends its suspension of aid to Palestinians

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:43

Hezbollah's Radwan Force: Unraveling the military strategy that sparked Israeli concern

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:31

Hezbollah reports 'successful' strike on Israeli military gathering

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:51

Hamas vanguard in Lebanon seeks to expand influence in camps

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:09

Hezbollah mourns two members from Hermel amid ongoing conflict

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:03

Regional Spokesperson for the US Department of State to LBCI: There is no link between border demarcation negotiations and the situation with Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:26

'War crime': Amnesty International points to 'deliberate' Israeli attack on journalists in south Lebanon on October 13th

LBCI
Middle East News
08:12

Israel responds to findings of investigation into Reuters journalist's death: 'We do not target civilians'

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:05

Sources to Al-Anbaa: Bkerke's relationship with Hezbollah is not severed

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More