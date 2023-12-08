London announces coordinated sanctions with Washington, and Ottawa targets human rights violators

2023-12-08
London announces coordinated sanctions with Washington, and Ottawa targets human rights violators
London announces coordinated sanctions with Washington, and Ottawa targets human rights violators

On Friday, the United Kingdom announced coordinated sanctions with the United States and Canada targeting perpetrators of human rights violations just before the 75th anniversary of the Declaration of Human Rights on December 10.

The British Foreign Ministry revealed 46 sanctions in two parts: asset freezes, entry bans, and stay bans on British territory.

The first part targets nine individuals and five entities involved in human trafficking in Cambodia, Laos, and Burma. Their victims are held captive and forced to work in online fraud centers to extract money from citizens.

In addition, a statement from the British Foreign Ministry said, "The victims were promised well-paying jobs, but they were subjected to torture and other forms of harsh, inhuman, and degrading treatment." According to the United Nations, there are 120,000 people forced to work in Burma.

The second part of the sanctions targets individuals associated with governments, judicial systems, and authorities in Belarus, Haiti, Iran, and Syria "for their involvement in suppressing citizens who simply exercised their basic freedoms in these countries."

The British Foreign Minister said in the statement, "We will not tolerate criminal and oppressive regimes that trample on the rights and basic freedoms of ordinary people worldwide."

He added, "After 75 years since the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, the United Kingdom and its allies will continue to pursue those who deprive people of their freedom."

AFP
 

