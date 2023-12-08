United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres stated on Friday that the "brutality" of Hamas cannot justify "collective punishment" of the Palestinians.



He said at the beginning of an emergency meeting of the Security Council, "Around 130 hostages are still held. I call for their immediate and unconditional release, as well as for their humane treatment and allowing visits by the International Committee of the Red Cross until their release."



He added, "At the same time, the brutality exercised by Hamas cannot justify collective punishment for the Palestinian people."



AFP