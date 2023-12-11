Ukrainian Minister: Not giving the green light to accession talks with EU would be 'destructive'

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Monday that it would be "destructive" for both Ukraine and the European Union if the leaders of the bloc do not give the green light for his country's accession talks to EU membership during a summit later this week.



Kuleba added to journalists upon his arrival to participate in a meeting with EU foreign ministers in Brussels, "I cannot imagine, and I do not even want to speak about the destructive consequences that will occur if the (European) Council fails to make this decision."



Reuters