News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
17
o
Mount Lebanon
17
o
Metn
21
o
Keserwan
21
o
North
17
o
South
16
o
Bekaa
8
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Bil Aleb
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
17
o
Mount Lebanon
17
o
Metn
21
o
Keserwan
21
o
North
17
o
South
16
o
Bekaa
8
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
US expects every country it provides weapons to, including Israel, to comply with laws of war
World News
2023-12-11 | 14:16
High views
Share
Share
0
min
US expects every country it provides weapons to, including Israel, to comply with laws of war
The spokesperson for the US State Department, Matthew Miller, said that the United States expects every country supplying it with weapons to use them following the laws of war, and Israel is no exception. This comes after Washington announced on Saturday that it had allowed the sale of about 14,000 tank shells to Israel.
Miller added to reporters on Monday that US Special Envoy David Satterfield held meetings earlier this week with the Israelis and asked them to exert more effort regarding the humanitarian situation in Gaza.
The Ministry of Health reported that 18,205 people have been killed so far, and 49,645 have been injured in Israeli strikes on the Palestinian territory since the start of the war about two months ago.
Reuters
World News
Middle East News
United States
War
Israel
Law
Weopons
Gaza
Next
Ukrainian Minister: Not giving the green light to accession talks with EU would be 'destructive'
White House to intensify push for Ukraine aid and border security deal
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
10:40
Israeli PM Netanyahu: Gaza's security solely Israel's responsibility after war
Middle East News
10:40
Israeli PM Netanyahu: Gaza's security solely Israel's responsibility after war
0
Middle East News
2023-12-10
On the sixty-fifth day of the Israeli war on Gaza, the battles are ongoing
Middle East News
2023-12-10
On the sixty-fifth day of the Israeli war on Gaza, the battles are ongoing
0
Middle East News
2023-12-08
Hamas Urges Global Action to Halt “Monstrous Israeli War in Gaza”
Middle East News
2023-12-08
Hamas Urges Global Action to Halt “Monstrous Israeli War in Gaza”
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-12-08
Erasing History: The Destruction of Gaza's Cultural Heritage by Israel's War Machine
News Bulletin Reports
2023-12-08
Erasing History: The Destruction of Gaza's Cultural Heritage by Israel's War Machine
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
14:42
Complaint in Switzerland accuses Iran President of committing ‘crimes against humanity’
World News
14:42
Complaint in Switzerland accuses Iran President of committing ‘crimes against humanity’
0
World News
13:20
Zelensky: US aid delays to Ukraine are 'dreams come true' for Putin
World News
13:20
Zelensky: US aid delays to Ukraine are 'dreams come true' for Putin
0
World News
12:51
Borrell: EU to propose sanctions on West Bank settlers due to violence
World News
12:51
Borrell: EU to propose sanctions on West Bank settlers due to violence
0
World News
12:37
Zelensky in the US to plead for continued Ukraine aid
World News
12:37
Zelensky in the US to plead for continued Ukraine aid
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-27
"Israeled": A New Term Emerges in English to Describe Property Appropriation
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-27
"Israeled": A New Term Emerges in English to Describe Property Appropriation
0
Lebanon News
2023-08-06
Hezbollah delegation and Fatah Movement address Ain al-Hilweh situation in Sidon meeting
Lebanon News
2023-08-06
Hezbollah delegation and Fatah Movement address Ain al-Hilweh situation in Sidon meeting
0
World News
2023-09-13
Rescue teams intensify efforts in villages destroyed by Morocco earthquake
World News
2023-09-13
Rescue teams intensify efforts in villages destroyed by Morocco earthquake
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-29
Impending fate of Israel: The curse of the eighth decade
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-29
Impending fate of Israel: The curse of the eighth decade
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
04:56
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
04:56
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
04:56
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
04:56
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
2
Press Highlights
00:50
Gaza 'rehearsal' in south Lebanon and Hamas in Lebanon face confrontations again
Press Highlights
00:50
Gaza 'rehearsal' in south Lebanon and Hamas in Lebanon face confrontations again
3
Lebanon News
09:47
'Fatal' strike: Israel's attack on Taybeh leads to death of Mukhtar Mansour
Lebanon News
09:47
'Fatal' strike: Israel's attack on Taybeh leads to death of Mukhtar Mansour
4
Press Highlights
01:52
Challenges surround the extension of the Army Commander's term
Press Highlights
01:52
Challenges surround the extension of the Army Commander's term
5
News Bulletin Reports
07:43
Lebanon Joins Global Strike in Solidarity with Gaza
News Bulletin Reports
07:43
Lebanon Joins Global Strike in Solidarity with Gaza
6
Middle East News
10:40
Israeli PM Netanyahu: Gaza's security solely Israel's responsibility after war
Middle East News
10:40
Israeli PM Netanyahu: Gaza's security solely Israel's responsibility after war
7
Middle East News
10:22
Gaza Health Ministry: Casualties' number from Israeli airstrikes on Gaza rises
Middle East News
10:22
Gaza Health Ministry: Casualties' number from Israeli airstrikes on Gaza rises
8
Variety and Tech
09:27
Lebanese designer Rami Kadi's 2024 vision: A sustainable fashion show unveiled in Dubai
Variety and Tech
09:27
Lebanese designer Rami Kadi's 2024 vision: A sustainable fashion show unveiled in Dubai
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More