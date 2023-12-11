US expects every country it provides weapons to, including Israel, to comply with laws of war

The spokesperson for the US State Department, Matthew Miller, said that the United States expects every country supplying it with weapons to use them following the laws of war, and Israel is no exception. This comes after Washington announced on Saturday that it had allowed the sale of about 14,000 tank shells to Israel.



Miller added to reporters on Monday that US Special Envoy David Satterfield held meetings earlier this week with the Israelis and asked them to exert more effort regarding the humanitarian situation in Gaza.



The Ministry of Health reported that 18,205 people have been killed so far, and 49,645 have been injured in Israeli strikes on the Palestinian territory since the start of the war about two months ago.



