Pentagon: Houthi attacks require international solution

The US Department of Defense (Pentagon) said on Tuesday that the missile attack carried out by the Houthis in Yemen on a Norwegian commercial vessel has the potential to destabilize the region and requires an "international solution."



Pentagon spokesperson Major General Patrick Ryder said in a press conference, "The actions of the Houthis that we have seen undermine stability; they are serious, and it is clear that they constitute a blatant violation of international law."



He added, "Therefore, this is an international issue and requires an international solution."



Reuters