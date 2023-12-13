US National Security Advisor Sullivan to visit Israel this week

2023-12-13 | 08:13
LBCI
US National Security Advisor Sullivan to visit Israel this week
US National Security Advisor Sullivan to visit Israel this week

The spokesperson for the National Security Council, Adrian Watson, announced that Jake Sullivan, the National Security Advisor at the White House, is set to travel to Israel on Thursday and Friday.

During his visit, Sullivan plans to meet with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the Israeli Defense establishment, and President Isaac Herzog to discuss the latest developments in Israel and Gaza.
 
 
Reuters

