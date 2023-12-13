News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
18
o
Mount Lebanon
18
o
Metn
19
o
Keserwan
19
o
North
19
o
South
18
o
Bekaa
11
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Zahrat Al Thalouth 2
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
18
o
Mount Lebanon
18
o
Metn
19
o
Keserwan
19
o
North
19
o
South
18
o
Bekaa
11
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Brazilian President urges international community to work towards a two-state solution
World News
2023-12-13 | 08:51
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Brazilian President urges international community to work towards a two-state solution
Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva urged the international community on Wednesday to work towards a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. He called for better representation in global institutions such as the United Nations.
Speaking during a preparatory meeting before the G20 summit in November, which Brazil hosts, Lula said, "We must seriously discuss the historical paradox of global governance, which is no longer representative."
In addition, he called for the reform of multinational financial institutions to better represent debtor nations and proposed examining international tax mechanisms to aid in development financing.
Reuters
World News
Middle East News
Brazil
International Community
Two-State Solution
Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva
G20
Summit
War
Israel
Gaza
Hamas
Next
North Korea hosts Russia delegation for talks on economic cooperation
Pentagon: Houthi attacks require international solution
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2023-12-08
Hamas Urges Global Action to Halt “Monstrous Israeli War in Gaza”
Middle East News
2023-12-08
Hamas Urges Global Action to Halt “Monstrous Israeli War in Gaza”
0
Middle East News
2023-12-06
Netanyahu says Israeli forces are encircling house of Hamas' Gaza leader Sinwar
Middle East News
2023-12-06
Netanyahu says Israeli forces are encircling house of Hamas' Gaza leader Sinwar
0
World News
2023-11-20
Israel Recalls Ambassador from Pretoria over South Africa Hosting BRICS Summit Discussing Gaza War
World News
2023-11-20
Israel Recalls Ambassador from Pretoria over South Africa Hosting BRICS Summit Discussing Gaza War
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-08
Post-war scenarios: Eliminating Hamas from Gaza with Israel navigating new leadership in the Strip
News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-08
Post-war scenarios: Eliminating Hamas from Gaza with Israel navigating new leadership in the Strip
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
09:17
Xi: China, Vietnam should oppose attempt to 'destabilize Asia-Pacific region'
World News
09:17
Xi: China, Vietnam should oppose attempt to 'destabilize Asia-Pacific region'
0
World News
08:13
US National Security Advisor Sullivan to visit Israel this week
World News
08:13
US National Security Advisor Sullivan to visit Israel this week
0
World News
08:01
US and UK impose more sanctions on Hamas officials
World News
08:01
US and UK impose more sanctions on Hamas officials
0
World News
07:55
German government plans to provide additional aid to Gaza’s residents
World News
07:55
German government plans to provide additional aid to Gaza’s residents
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
10:12
UNRWA's capacity in Gaza 'on verge of collapse'
Middle East News
10:12
UNRWA's capacity in Gaza 'on verge of collapse'
0
World News
2023-08-09
Pakistan parliament dissolution expected amidst political uncertainty
World News
2023-08-09
Pakistan parliament dissolution expected amidst political uncertainty
0
World News
10:46
Biden and the Muslim vote: Can the 'Abandon Biden' campaign influence the presidency?
World News
10:46
Biden and the Muslim vote: Can the 'Abandon Biden' campaign influence the presidency?
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-09
Al-Quds Brigades announces its responsibility for carrying out an operation on Lebanese border with occupied Palestine
Lebanon News
2023-10-09
Al-Quds Brigades announces its responsibility for carrying out an operation on Lebanese border with occupied Palestine
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Press Highlights
02:32
Hochstein’s diplomatic solution in Lebanon-Israel relations
Press Highlights
02:32
Hochstein’s diplomatic solution in Lebanon-Israel relations
2
News Bulletin Reports
12:00
Israel and Hezbollah: Tensions Rise along Northern Borders
News Bulletin Reports
12:00
Israel and Hezbollah: Tensions Rise along Northern Borders
3
World News
10:46
Biden and the Muslim vote: Can the 'Abandon Biden' campaign influence the presidency?
World News
10:46
Biden and the Muslim vote: Can the 'Abandon Biden' campaign influence the presidency?
4
Lebanon News
05:55
Prime Minister Mikati calls for Cabinet session on Friday at 12:30 PM
Lebanon News
05:55
Prime Minister Mikati calls for Cabinet session on Friday at 12:30 PM
5
Middle East News
08:51
US warship shoots down Houthi drone launched from Yemen
Middle East News
08:51
US warship shoots down Houthi drone launched from Yemen
6
World News
08:01
US and UK impose more sanctions on Hamas officials
World News
08:01
US and UK impose more sanctions on Hamas officials
7
Middle East News
08:25
Tanker in Red Sea targeted by speedboat gunfire and missiles
Middle East News
08:25
Tanker in Red Sea targeted by speedboat gunfire and missiles
8
Press Highlights
02:15
Has the decision regarding Aoun's term extension been settled?
Press Highlights
02:15
Has the decision regarding Aoun's term extension been settled?
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More