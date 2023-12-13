Brazilian President urges international community to work towards a two-state solution

2023-12-13
Brazilian President urges international community to work towards a two-state solution
Brazilian President urges international community to work towards a two-state solution

Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva urged the international community on Wednesday to work towards a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. He called for better representation in global institutions such as the United Nations.

Speaking during a preparatory meeting before the G20 summit in November, which Brazil hosts, Lula said, "We must seriously discuss the historical paradox of global governance, which is no longer representative."

In addition, he called for the reform of multinational financial institutions to better represent debtor nations and proposed examining international tax mechanisms to aid in development financing.

Reuters

