Xi: China, Vietnam should oppose attempt to 'destabilize Asia-Pacific region'

During a visit to Hanoi on Wednesday, Chinese President Xi Jinping said that China and Vietnam must stand against any "attempt to destabilize the Asia-Pacific region" as Beijing seeks to confront the growing influence of the United States in the communist state.



This visit marks the first visit for the Chinese president to neighboring Vietnam in six years. The countries committed to deepening their relations and signed over thirty agreements, including a commitment to developing railway lines between Vietnam and China.



The visit comes after Hanoi elevated its diplomatic relations with Washington when US President Joe Biden visited in September.



China's state news agency, Xinhua, quoted Xi as saying, "China and Vietnam must be vigilant and stand against any attempt to destabilize the Asia-Pacific region."



He added, "We should enhance coordination and cooperation in international affairs and jointly preserve a healthy external environment."



Biden's visit was part of broader international efforts to contain China's rising economic power and ensure the supply of vital materials necessary for advanced technology manufacturing.



In a joint statement on Tuesday, China and Vietnam stated that they "will continue to deepen and develop their bilateral relations." They agreed to build a "community with a shared future."



In addition, they noted that the visit is a "historic symbol in bilateral relations... contributing to peace, stability, and development in the region and the world."



Xi stated Wednesday that China is ready to cooperate with Vietnam to "find a long-term solution to maritime issues" and reach "a substantive and effective code of conduct in the South China Sea," according to Xinhua.



