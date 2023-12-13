Xi: China, Vietnam should oppose attempt to 'destabilize Asia-Pacific region'

World News
2023-12-13 | 09:17
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Xi: China, Vietnam should oppose attempt to &#39;destabilize Asia-Pacific region&#39;
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Xi: China, Vietnam should oppose attempt to 'destabilize Asia-Pacific region'

During a visit to Hanoi on Wednesday, Chinese President Xi Jinping said that China and Vietnam must stand against any "attempt to destabilize the Asia-Pacific region" as Beijing seeks to confront the growing influence of the United States in the communist state.

This visit marks the first visit for the Chinese president to neighboring Vietnam in six years. The countries committed to deepening their relations and signed over thirty agreements, including a commitment to developing railway lines between Vietnam and China.

The visit comes after Hanoi elevated its diplomatic relations with Washington when US President Joe Biden visited in September.

China's state news agency, Xinhua, quoted Xi as saying, "China and Vietnam must be vigilant and stand against any attempt to destabilize the Asia-Pacific region."

He added, "We should enhance coordination and cooperation in international affairs and jointly preserve a healthy external environment."

Biden's visit was part of broader international efforts to contain China's rising economic power and ensure the supply of vital materials necessary for advanced technology manufacturing.

In a joint statement on Tuesday, China and Vietnam stated that they "will continue to deepen and develop their bilateral relations." They agreed to build a "community with a shared future." 

In addition, they noted that the visit is a "historic symbol in bilateral relations... contributing to peace, stability, and development in the region and the world."

Xi stated Wednesday that China is ready to cooperate with Vietnam to "find a long-term solution to maritime issues" and reach "a substantive and effective code of conduct in the South China Sea," according to Xinhua.

AFP

World News

China

Xi Jinping

Vietnam

Asia

Pacific

Relations

Joe Biden

United States

LBCI Next
North Korea hosts Russia delegation for talks on economic cooperation
Pentagon: Houthi attacks require international solution
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2023-11-08

China ready to improve relations with the US

LBCI
World News
2023-11-04

Australian Prime Minister Visits China as Part of Bilateral Relations Reconciliation

LBCI
World News
2023-10-09

Xi Jinping says Beijing-Washington relations are crucial ‘for future of humanity’

LBCI
World News
2023-10-02

World Bank: East Asia and Pacific region's growth to slow gradually

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
08:51

Brazilian President urges international community to work towards a two-state solution

LBCI
World News
08:13

US National Security Advisor Sullivan to visit Israel this week

LBCI
World News
08:01

US and UK impose more sanctions on Hamas officials

LBCI
World News
07:55

German government plans to provide additional aid to Gaza’s residents

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
10:12

UNRWA's capacity in Gaza 'on verge of collapse'

LBCI
World News
2023-08-09

Pakistan parliament dissolution expected amidst political uncertainty

LBCI
World News
10:46

Biden and the Muslim vote: Can the 'Abandon Biden' campaign influence the presidency?

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-09

Al-Quds Brigades announces its responsibility for carrying out an operation on Lebanese border with occupied Palestine

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More